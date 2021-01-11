TILES FROM THE BAEKJE PERIOD News Today 입력 2021.01.11 (14:56) 수정 2021.01.11 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Let's take a look at which Korean cultural artifact was displayed the most in overseas exhibits? Outranking well-known national treasures by an overwhelming margin was engraved tiles from the Baekje period. These tiles have shown the beauty of Korean culture to the world by being included in 22 exhibitions worldwide in the past 60 years.



[Pkg]



The gilt-bronze incense burner is known to represent the ornate and intricate Baekje culture. From a dragon and lotus flowers to mountain peaks and a phoenix - It has all the decorative elements most loved by the Baekje people. Together with the incense burner, these eight tiles carved with various designs are regarded as the essence of Baekje culture. The carvings show the sky, clouds and layers of mountain peaks. Pine trees and a stream flowing at the bottom. You can even spot a man walking toward a gazebo midway up the mountain. It makes you feel like you’re looking at a painting. In fact, this tile provided the basis for ancient landscape and figure paintings. When it is paired with a tile featuring mountains and a phoenix, the corners come together to create a new mountain. The tiles with the designs of a dragon, a phoenix, a lotus flower and lotus clouds are arranged to show a flower formed by the four corners. Such unique beauty has brought praise to these artifacts as the most beautiful decorative tiles in the world. It is also why these tiles were featured in global exhibitions many more times than other famous national treasures.



[Soundbite] KWON SO-HYEON(RESEARCHER, BUYEO NATIONAL MUSEUM) : "These tiles describe the Baekje people’s ideal place characterized by the kingdom’s unique gentleness."



A special exhibition is underway to provide a more mystical view of the Baekje carved tiles with a media show. A modern interpretation of a world of divine beings envisioned by the Baekje people as utopia is shown in a video of Baekje’s four seasons.



[Soundbite] KWON SO-HYEON(RESEARCHER, BUYEO NATIONAL MUSEUM) : "We brought in the natural elements around Buyeo into the exhibit hall and recreated them so that visitors can relax and enjoy this utopian place."



This exhibition is an opportunity to appreciate the artistic spirits of the Baekje people who gave rise to a splendid culture some 1,300 years ago.

TILES FROM THE BAEKJE PERIOD

입력 2021-01-11 14:56:17 수정 2021-01-11 16:45:12 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Let's take a look at which Korean cultural artifact was displayed the most in overseas exhibits? Outranking well-known national treasures by an overwhelming margin was engraved tiles from the Baekje period. These tiles have shown the beauty of Korean culture to the world by being included in 22 exhibitions worldwide in the past 60 years.



[Pkg]



The gilt-bronze incense burner is known to represent the ornate and intricate Baekje culture. From a dragon and lotus flowers to mountain peaks and a phoenix - It has all the decorative elements most loved by the Baekje people. Together with the incense burner, these eight tiles carved with various designs are regarded as the essence of Baekje culture. The carvings show the sky, clouds and layers of mountain peaks. Pine trees and a stream flowing at the bottom. You can even spot a man walking toward a gazebo midway up the mountain. It makes you feel like you’re looking at a painting. In fact, this tile provided the basis for ancient landscape and figure paintings. When it is paired with a tile featuring mountains and a phoenix, the corners come together to create a new mountain. The tiles with the designs of a dragon, a phoenix, a lotus flower and lotus clouds are arranged to show a flower formed by the four corners. Such unique beauty has brought praise to these artifacts as the most beautiful decorative tiles in the world. It is also why these tiles were featured in global exhibitions many more times than other famous national treasures.



[Soundbite] KWON SO-HYEON(RESEARCHER, BUYEO NATIONAL MUSEUM) : "These tiles describe the Baekje people’s ideal place characterized by the kingdom’s unique gentleness."



A special exhibition is underway to provide a more mystical view of the Baekje carved tiles with a media show. A modern interpretation of a world of divine beings envisioned by the Baekje people as utopia is shown in a video of Baekje’s four seasons.



[Soundbite] KWON SO-HYEON(RESEARCHER, BUYEO NATIONAL MUSEUM) : "We brought in the natural elements around Buyeo into the exhibit hall and recreated them so that visitors can relax and enjoy this utopian place."



This exhibition is an opportunity to appreciate the artistic spirits of the Baekje people who gave rise to a splendid culture some 1,300 years ago.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS