COVID-19 TESTS AT DETENTION CENTER News Today 입력 2021.01.12 (15:07) 수정 2021.01.12 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The Justice Ministry said the 8th round of COVID-19 tests was carried out on some 300 inmates at Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul on Monday and that 7 more inmates have tested positive. Around 250 women who were transfered from the detention center to a Daegu prison after previously testing negative have again tested negative in the latest testing. However two new cases are reported among employees at a prison in Sangju, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province which until now has been COVID-free.

[Anchor Lead]



