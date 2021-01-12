기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

COVID-19 TESTS AT DETENTION CENTER
입력 2021.01.12 (15:07) 수정 2021.01.12 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Justice Ministry said the 8th round of COVID-19 tests was carried out on some 300 inmates at Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul on Monday and that 7 more inmates have tested positive. Around 250 women who were transfered from the detention center to a Daegu prison after previously testing negative have again tested negative in the latest testing. However two new cases are reported among employees at a prison in Sangju, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province which until now has been COVID-free.
  • COVID-19 TESTS AT DETENTION CENTER
    • 입력 2021-01-12 15:07:04
    • 수정2021-01-12 16:47:37
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Justice Ministry said the 8th round of COVID-19 tests was carried out on some 300 inmates at Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul on Monday and that 7 more inmates have tested positive. Around 250 women who were transfered from the detention center to a Daegu prison after previously testing negative have again tested negative in the latest testing. However two new cases are reported among employees at a prison in Sangju, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province which until now has been COVID-free.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!