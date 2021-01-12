COVID-19 TESTS AT DETENTION CENTER

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Justice Ministry said the 8th round of COVID-19 tests was carried out on some 300 inmates at Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul on Monday and that 7 more inmates have tested positive. Around 250 women who were transfered from the detention center to a Daegu prison after previously testing negative have again tested negative in the latest testing. However two new cases are reported among employees at a prison in Sangju, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province which until now has been COVID-free.
2021-01-12 15:07:04
2021-01-12 16:47:37
