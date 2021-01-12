NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.01.12 (15:07) 수정 2021.01.12 (16:47)

The Finance Ministry says the government's total revenue rose 2.4 trillion won on-year to 437.8 trillion won from January to November last year while total spending during the same period jumped 57.8 trillion won to over 501 trillion. This resulted in a consolidated fiscal deficit of 63.3 trillion. The managed fiscal balance also posted a deficit of 98.3 trillion won, and all this has pushed up national debt to well over 826 trillion won.

Main opposition People Power Party floor leader Joo Ho-young said he would not object to granting pardons to two convicted former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye before the April by-elections even if that decision benefits the ruling Democratic Party. But he argued that pardoning just one of the two former leaders will face public criticism. The PPP floor leader has been critical of the pardon idea calling it an election strategy of the ruling DP but now appears to have settled on the stance of supporting the move.

