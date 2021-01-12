KOSPI INDEX FLUCTUATES News Today 입력 2021.01.12 (15:07) 수정 2021.01.12 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The benchmark KOSPI index, which has been soaring in the new year, ended slightly lower on Monday after sharp fluctuations. While institutions and foreigners unloaded stocks, individual investors net purchased well over 4 trillion won worth of shares on Monday. Amid growing concerns of an overheated market, financial authorities held an emergency inspection of household debt conditions including credit loans.



[Pkg]



The KOSPI went up and down by as large as 170 points on Monday. The day's trading was a tug of war between individuals and other investors. Individual investors net purchased nearly 4.5 trillion wons worth of shares during Monday's trading session. The all-time-high figure is more than double the previous daily record. The brisk trade even caused delays to accessing the mobile transaction systems of some securities companies.



[Soundbite] (SECURITIES FIRM OFFICIAL(VOICED ALTERED)) : "The strong bullish trend overwhelming the servers which crashed due to high traffic never seen before."



The net purchase amount by individuals on the main bourse during the six trading days of the new year has so far reached 6.2 trillion won. But the problem is that with rising investment, debt levels are also growing. Loans taken out from securities firms by individuals for the purpose of investing in stocks have jumped by more than one trillion won already in the new year. Bank credit loans which typically decrease in the month of January are also rising fast. The credit loan balance at five major commercial banks stood at 134 trillion won as of Thursday, soaring 450 billion won in just 4 days. The financial sector believes a considerable portion of credit loans have trickled into the stock market.



[Soundbite] CHOI JEONG-WUK(HANA FINANCIAL INVESTMENT) : "Household loans don't typically soar in early January. Resumed credit loans are in part believed to have made their way into stock investment funds."



This is why eyes are on a virtual meeting held between the Financial Supervisory Service and bank officials in charge of loans. The watchdog says the meeting is just a regular consultation but pundits speculate authorities have signaled a warning to the banking community related to the recent surge in credit loans.

