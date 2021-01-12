COLD SNAP WRECKS HAVOC ON FISH FARMS News Today 입력 2021.01.12 (15:07) 수정 2021.01.12 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The ongoing cold snap is wreaking havoc on fish farms. At a fish farm in Muan, Jeollanam-do Province, 10,000 mullets were frozen to death. The freezing weather has added to fish farmers' difficulties, such as falling fish prices and decreased sales amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.



[Pkg]



With their white bellies turned up, schools of gray mullets float under frozen water across a fish farm. Workers are hard at work, breaking the ice and scooping up the dead fish with a net. The two-year-old mullets were frozen to death amid the cold snap, just before being shipped out.



[Soundbite] (FISH FARMER) : "Fish shipments were repeatedly postponed and the cold snap arrived even before we got ready. Otherwise, we could have made necessary arrangements."



This farm raised 25,000 gray mullets. Some 10,000 fish died over four days, causing a loss amounting to 75 million won. The damage is expected to increase further, as there are fish that sank under water. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the shipments of farmed mullet have dropped to a tenth of last year's, with prices falling by 20 to 30 percent. On top of the difficulties, fish farmers are now struggling to battle and overcome the cold weather.



[Soundbite] BAE MYUNG-HO(MULLET FARMER) : "The fish should've been shipped by now. With that fund, we would've purchased young fish and made re-investments in spring. But, now all deemed difficult."



They are now faced with a serious business crisis due to the cold wave and the pandemic.

