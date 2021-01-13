기사 본문 영역

PM ON COVID-19 RELIEF FUND
입력 2021.01.13 (15:01) 수정 2021.01.13 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that 2.09 million small businessmen received nearly 3 trillion won in COVID-19 emergency relief fund over just two days since Monday. He attributed such unprecedentedly rapid assistance to the thorough preparation and cooperation among the relevant ministries and local governments.
