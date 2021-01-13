PM ON COVID-19 RELIEF FUND

기사 본문 영역
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that 2.09 million small businessmen received nearly 3 trillion won in COVID-19 emergency relief fund over just two days since Monday. He attributed such unprecedentedly rapid assistance to the thorough preparation and cooperation among the relevant ministries and local governments.
