GOV’T TO DECIDE ON DISTANCING LEVEL

[Anchor Lead]



Current restrictions and the special quarantine period are to last in Korea through this coming Sunday. The government will decide on Saturday whether to lower social distancing measures.



[Pkg]



Level 2.5 social distancing measures have been in place in the greater Seoul area since December 8. In all other regions Level 2 restrictions apply. Small businesses are struggling due to the elevated restrictions and the ban on all gatherings of four or more people.



[Soundbite] HAN AR-EUM(YOGA INSTRUCTOR) : "We can't make a living. It's been more than a year now. I have zero income."



The current measures are to last through Sunday. The government is to decide on new measures the day before. The gathering ban, an issue of major concern for small businesses, will likely be lifted gradually regardless of the level of social distancing measures. Health authorities say they are considering permitting small businesses re-open as long as they strictly follow precautions, as many of them are struggling amid the prolonged gathering ban. However, the measure is unlikely to apply to all facilities at once, as it's been only a week since coronavirus cases in the nation began to decline. In the greater Seoul area, the ban currently applies to five facilites, including bars and clubs, singing rooms, indoor gyms, direct sales pavilions and indoor standing concert halls. Private academies are allowed to operate only when there are fewer than nine students receiving classes at the same time. The government is devising new measures for facilities that have raised objections due to unfairness. The decision whether or not to lower social distancing measures to Level 2 in the Seoul metropolitan area depends on the number of COVID-19 cases. An adjustment is possible when the median daily number of cases is between 400 and 500. Health authorities will decide on the level of restrictions based on the number of cases, cluster outbreaks and the health care system's capacity this week.

