NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.01.13 (15:01) 수정 2021.01.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government delegation that visited Iran to negotiate an early release of the seized Korean-flagged vessel and its crew members returned home essentially empty-handed. The Korean Foreign Ministry announced today that the government will continue to discuss the tanker and crew release with its Iranian counterpart while providing full consular assistance to the sailors. The delegation lodged protest against the seizure of the tanker and sailors and demanded a prompt release, but Iran kept insisting that it was a technical matter associated with ocean pollution.

Statistics Korea reported that the newly employed people in last December numbered 26,526,000, falling 628,000 on-year and setting a record decrease since February of 1999. The number decreased steadily for ten months since March with the annual new employment in 2020 standing at 26,904,000, or 218,000 fewer than a year ago. In contrast, the unemployment figure increased 45,000 from a year ago to stand at 1,108,000, a record high since year 2000.

입력 2021-01-13 15:01:28 수정 2021-01-13 16:45:21 News Today

