RADIATION DISPUTE OVER NUCLEAR REACTOR News Today 입력 2021.01.13 (15:01) 수정 2021.01.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy has erupted over high concentrations of radioactive hydrogen isotopes detected at the Wolsong Nuclear Power Plant near Gyeongju. A civilian environmental watchdog is to launch an investigation into the matter. This triggered a fierce battle between those who are concerned about radiation leaks and those who say they are overreacting.



[Pkg]



Residents living near the Wolsong Nuclear Power Plant and environmental groups are out in protest. They are concerned about the likelihood of a radiation leak after up to 713,000 becquerels of hydrogen isotopes per liter were detected at the Wolsong Nuclear Power Plant in April, 2019. They claim that an excessive exposure to hydrogen isotopes can cause genetic mutation, urging a prompt joint investigation by public and civilian institutions.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-HONG(ANTI-NUCLEAR ACTIVIST) : "The key to the problem is that the structures at the Wolsong plant are built only with concrete. It would be a more serious problem if a radiation leak occurred from deteriorated and cracked reactor facilities."



According to Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's internal data, high concentrations of hydrogen isotopes were detected at the spent fuel storage pool as well as the spent resin storage tank and pipes. It was found that the shield skirt for the spent fuel storage pool of Wolsong Nuclear Reactor No. 1 has been damaged for eight years. In 2019, a minute amount of gamma nuclide, an artificial radioactive material, was detected from the storage pool sump of Wolsong Nuclear Reactor No. 4 before the problem was repaired. The KHNP stated that although hydrogen isotopes have been detected in the plant, it is within legal boundaries. It added that separate measures are in place so that the permitted allowance of 40,000 becquerels is not exceeded.



[Soundbite] ROH HYEON-SEOK(KHNP) : "The damaged shield skirt for Wolsong nuclear reactor No. 1 is to be fixed by this June. I believe there is no technical problem currently because water is being discharged in a planned and controlled manner."



However, residents' concerns about the nuclear plant are mounting, sparking political debates. Gyeongju's civilian environmental watchdog plans to launch an investigation to resolve the issue promptly.

