VILLAGES SUFFER FROM COLD SNAP News Today 입력 2021.01.13 (15:01) 수정 2021.01.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Mountainous villages in Gangwondo Province are facing water shortages due to the frigid cold spell that has continued for 2 weeks. Water pipes in downtown cities have burst due to the cold while reservoirs in rural towns are completely frozen.



[Pkg]



This is a home in a mountain village. Water is not coming out from the bathroom or kitchen.



[Soundbite] KIM YUN-GYEOM(SABUK-MYEON, CHUNCHEON) : "I can’t do anything whether it’s brushing teeth, using the toilet or kitchen chores. I go to my neighbor every day to borrow water."



Without a water supply system, this village has been using valley water from the mountains stored in a public tank. However with freezing temperatures, water from the valleys has frozen. Since last week, the flow has completely stopped. Eventually the local city hall had to step in for emergency water provision. Officials fill up the water tank once or twice a day. Daily supply ranges from 5 to 10 tons which is far from sufficient. Even if the water is used most modestly, it’s not enough for some 40 households.



[Soundbite] LEE WON-HEE(SABUK-MYEON, CHUNCHEON) : "No laundry and sometimes I don’t even wash my face. It’s very inconvenient because there’s no water."



Such cases have also been reported in Gangwondo Province in recent days especially in mountainous and suburban communities. Water pipes and reservoirs have frozen due to the two week-long cold spell.



[Soundbite] LEE CHAN(CHUNCHEON WATERWORKS DEPT.) : "Water supply requests are pouring in. All our employees are doing their best but it’s difficult to meet the demand."



Residents living deep in the mountains are battling not only biting temperatures but also a lack of water in a particularly brutal winter this year.

입력 2021-01-13 15:01:28 수정 2021-01-13 16:45:22

