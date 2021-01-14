GOV’T TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST BTJ VISITORS News Today 입력 2021.01.14 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The number of COVID-19 cases related to the BTJ Center has surpassed 600. Most of the center's visitors refuse to answer their phones and get tested. The National Health Insurance Corporation has decided to demand compensation from the center or its visitors.



[Pkg]



The National Health Insurance Corporation estimates the amount of medical bills associated with the BTJ Center to reach 3 billion won. The corporation has to shoulder 2.6 billion won. The estimatation was made based on 570 cases. But with the case count now surpassing 660, the corporation would have to pay more. The National Health Insurance Corporation has subsequently decided to demand compensation. The government is also considering the same course of action.



[Soundbite] SOHN YOUNG-RAE(CENTRAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT HQs) : "We are considering whether to demand compensation not only for the medical bills but also for testing and quarantine costs of those who came into contact with the infected."



When individuals who have violated the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act receive treatment using their health insurance, they are obliged to return the benefits provided by the National Health Insurance Corporation. When those who have violated the law infect others, they must compensate their medical costs as well. However, it has yet to be decided whether to demand compensation from the BTJ center or from its individual visitors. Epidemiologists need to find out the cause of the infections, which is not easy as the center's visitors refuse to cooperate. Last September, the National Health Insurance Corp. demanded 500 million won in compensation from pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon and Sarang Jeil Church for refusing to receive an epidemiological investigation. The corporation is also preparing a lawsuit against Sincheonji Church, where the largest COVID-19 cluster outbreak has occurred so far.

