S. KOREA RECORDS 524 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.01.14 (15:04)

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the nation added 524 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Thursday. Of the new cases, 496 were locally transmitted while 28 were imported. The nation’s daily caseload hovered around the 500 level for three consecutive days, remaining on a gradual downward trend. The capital area accounted for 64 percent of the domestic cases, as 162 were from Gyeonggi-do Province and 131 from Seoul.

S. KOREA RECORDS 524 NEW CASES

입력 2021-01-14 15:04:04 수정 2021-01-14 16:45:25 News Today

