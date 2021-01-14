기사 본문 영역

S. KOREA RECORDS 524 NEW CASES
입력 2021.01.14 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.14 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the nation added 524 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Thursday. Of the new cases, 496 were locally transmitted while 28 were imported. The nation’s daily caseload hovered around the 500 level for three consecutive days, remaining on a gradual downward trend. The capital area accounted for 64 percent of the domestic cases, as 162 were from Gyeonggi-do Province and 131 from Seoul.
    • 입력 2021-01-14 15:04:04
    • 수정2021-01-14 16:45:25
