기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the nation added 524 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Thursday. Of the new cases, 496 were locally transmitted while 28 were imported. The nation’s daily caseload hovered around the 500 level for three consecutive days, remaining on a gradual downward trend. The capital area accounted for 64 percent of the domestic cases, as 162 were from Gyeonggi-do Province and 131 from Seoul.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the nation added 524 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Thursday. Of the new cases, 496 were locally transmitted while 28 were imported. The nation’s daily caseload hovered around the 500 level for three consecutive days, remaining on a gradual downward trend. The capital area accounted for 64 percent of the domestic cases, as 162 were from Gyeonggi-do Province and 131 from Seoul.
- S. KOREA RECORDS 524 NEW CASES
-
- 입력 2021-01-14 15:04:04
- 수정2021-01-14 16:45:25
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the nation added 524 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Thursday. Of the new cases, 496 were locally transmitted while 28 were imported. The nation’s daily caseload hovered around the 500 level for three consecutive days, remaining on a gradual downward trend. The capital area accounted for 64 percent of the domestic cases, as 162 were from Gyeonggi-do Province and 131 from Seoul.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the nation added 524 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Thursday. Of the new cases, 496 were locally transmitted while 28 were imported. The nation’s daily caseload hovered around the 500 level for three consecutive days, remaining on a gradual downward trend. The capital area accounted for 64 percent of the domestic cases, as 162 were from Gyeonggi-do Province and 131 from Seoul.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-