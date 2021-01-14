기사 본문 영역

PM ON COVID-19 TREATMENT APPROVAL
입력 2021.01.14 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.14 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says local drug maker Celltrion’s anti-COVID-19 treatment will likely obtain approval for use by early February. Its safety and efficacy are now being reviewed by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. The prime minister expected the medicine to effectively reduce the chances of mild cases developing into a severe stage.
오늘의 HOT클릭!