기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PRICES OF KOREAN EXPORTS DROPPED
입력 2021.01.14 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.14 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea says prices of Korean exports dropped last year by the largest margin in six years due to falling oil prices and sluggish international demand amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. According to the central bank, the nation’s export and import price index dropped 0.1 percent month on month in December, continuing a months-long slide since last August. Therefore, the nation’s export prices sank 5.3 percent year on year in 2020, posting the largest fall since 2014.
  • PRICES OF KOREAN EXPORTS DROPPED
    • 입력 2021-01-14 15:04:05
    • 수정2021-01-14 16:45:26
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea says prices of Korean exports dropped last year by the largest margin in six years due to falling oil prices and sluggish international demand amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. According to the central bank, the nation’s export and import price index dropped 0.1 percent month on month in December, continuing a months-long slide since last August. Therefore, the nation’s export prices sank 5.3 percent year on year in 2020, posting the largest fall since 2014.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!