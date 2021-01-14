기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Bank of Korea says prices of Korean exports dropped last year by the largest margin in six years due to falling oil prices and sluggish international demand amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. According to the central bank, the nation’s export and import price index dropped 0.1 percent month on month in December, continuing a months-long slide since last August. Therefore, the nation’s export prices sank 5.3 percent year on year in 2020, posting the largest fall since 2014.
- PRICES OF KOREAN EXPORTS DROPPED
- 입력 2021-01-14 15:04:05
- 수정2021-01-14 16:45:26
