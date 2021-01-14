PRICES OF KOREAN EXPORTS DROPPED News Today 입력 2021.01.14 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea says prices of Korean exports dropped last year by the largest margin in six years due to falling oil prices and sluggish international demand amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. According to the central bank, the nation’s export and import price index dropped 0.1 percent month on month in December, continuing a months-long slide since last August. Therefore, the nation’s export prices sank 5.3 percent year on year in 2020, posting the largest fall since 2014.

PRICES OF KOREAN EXPORTS DROPPED

입력 2021-01-14 15:04:05 수정 2021-01-14 16:45:26 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea says prices of Korean exports dropped last year by the largest margin in six years due to falling oil prices and sluggish international demand amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. According to the central bank, the nation’s export and import price index dropped 0.1 percent month on month in December, continuing a months-long slide since last August. Therefore, the nation’s export prices sank 5.3 percent year on year in 2020, posting the largest fall since 2014.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS