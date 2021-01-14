CONCERNS OVER RADIATION LEAK CONTINUES News Today 입력 2021.01.14 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Concerns over a radiation leak are mounting as a high concentration of radioactive hydrogen isotopes was detected at the Wolsong Nuclear Power Plant in Gyeongju in southeastern Korea. A civilian environmental watchdog in Gyeongju had already commissioned an investigation and report on the leakage issue a year ago, but the environmental group has not released the report yet. The report purportedly concluded that nothing was amiss.



[Pkg]



A report commissioned by the civilian environmental oversight body, chaired by the Gyeongju mayor, and written up by the Radiation Institute of Health on the impact assessment of hydrogen isotope around the Wolsong Nuclear Power Plant. Urine samples from residents living near the plant were taken to measure the concentrations of hydrogen isotope. Their samples yielded a higher average concentration of hydrogen isotope than that of other cities’ residents. Hydrogen isotope was also found in the urine samples of plant workers’ cohabitants. However, the concentration levels were lower than the yearly permissible ceiling of one milli-Sievert, which is not potent enough to impact one's health. Through an internal testing, the oversight body found that radioactive substances such as hydrogen isotope were also detected outside of the nuclear power plant albeit at a level under the legal limit. The suspected hydrogen isotope leak in recent weeks fueled anxiety among residents and intensified political debates. The watchdog could have prevented undue anxiety and confusion and helped other investigations, if it disclosed the report. The civilian environmental group explains that it missed the right time to disclose the report due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



[Soundbite] (NUCLEAR FACILITY ENVIRONMENT & SAFETY MONITORING COMMITTEE OFFICIAL) : "We were planning an in-person briefing last November, but we didn't due to the worsening COVID-19 situation. We regret that we weren’t able to make proper preparations."



When the controversy escalated, the environmental oversight body announced that it is working out a schedule to belatedly disclose the report to ease resident concerns.

