SCHOOL WITH ONE STUDENT News Today 입력 2021.01.14 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



There's an elementary school on Biando Island in Jeollabuk-do Province that had only one student. But now that the student has graduated, the school will likely disappear into history for good. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Biando Island in the West Sea. Home to 150 people. An elementary school that overlooks the ocean. There is only one student, a sixth grader, and five teachers. Now that the student has graduated, the school will likely be closed down.



[Soundbite] KIM JIN-TAE(TEACHER AT BIANDO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL) : "I spent two years here with a very good student. It breaks my heart to think that there are no more students to study here."



Some 700 students have graduated from this school since opening in 1943. But it had zero new students over the past two years. Young residents are leaving the island in search of a better life, and only seniors are left. Island residents who attended the school tried to keep it open for as long as possible. But they weren't able to attract new students over the past five years.



[Soundbite] CHOI YONG-CHUL(GRADUATE OF BIANDO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL) : "It's devastating to think that my school will be closed down. Despite various efforts, there have been no results."



With no students left, Biando Elementary School will likely disappear.However, its building will remain for the time being as the island's landmark.

SCHOOL WITH ONE STUDENT

입력 2021-01-14 15:04:05 수정 2021-01-14 16:45:26 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



There's an elementary school on Biando Island in Jeollabuk-do Province that had only one student. But now that the student has graduated, the school will likely disappear into history for good. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Biando Island in the West Sea. Home to 150 people. An elementary school that overlooks the ocean. There is only one student, a sixth grader, and five teachers. Now that the student has graduated, the school will likely be closed down.



[Soundbite] KIM JIN-TAE(TEACHER AT BIANDO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL) : "I spent two years here with a very good student. It breaks my heart to think that there are no more students to study here."



Some 700 students have graduated from this school since opening in 1943. But it had zero new students over the past two years. Young residents are leaving the island in search of a better life, and only seniors are left. Island residents who attended the school tried to keep it open for as long as possible. But they weren't able to attract new students over the past five years.



[Soundbite] CHOI YONG-CHUL(GRADUATE OF BIANDO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL) : "It's devastating to think that my school will be closed down. Despite various efforts, there have been no results."



With no students left, Biando Elementary School will likely disappear.However, its building will remain for the time being as the island's landmark.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS