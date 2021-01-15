GOVT’S PLAN ON RESTRICTION MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.01.15 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Although the number of coronavirus cases in Korea is declining, the current COVID-19 restrictions are to last through this coming Sunday. The government plans to ease the restrictions for certain sectors, but the ban on gatherings of 5 or more people will likely remain in place.



[Pkg]



​Representatives of 358 cafe owners gathered in front of a court building. They are demanding 1.8 billion won in compensation from the government. The owners say they cannot make a living when customers are not allowed to eat and drink inside cafes.



[Soundbite] YOO UN-YOUNG(ASSOCIATION OF CAFE OWNERS) : "We're filing a lawsuit because of unfairness and lack of consistency. Because of the groundless ban on cafes, we were scorned by the public. We are facing financial difficulties because of the low season, coronavirus and the government's restrictions."



The government is to ease restrictions on Saturday. Cafes will likely be partially allowed to have customers dine inside. Authorities are also considering easing the gathering ban for indoor gyms as long as they strictly follow precautions. An official from the daily quarantine committee says authorities are discussing easing restrictions for facilities that cannot operate to full capacity due to COVID-19. The current social distancing level and the ban on gatherings of five or more people will likely remain in place. Authorities believe the gathering ban has played a major role in containing the third wave of COVID-19.



[Soundbite] KWON JUN-WOOK(CENTRAL DISEASE CONTROL HQs) : "We have managed to bring the situation under control through the ban on gatherings of five or more people and minimized travel without going into Level 3."



The government and the ruling party agreed to ease restrictions partially rather than banning businesses from operating altogether. Instead, they will be required to follow safety rules and take greater responsibility for their failure to comply. Authorities are also considering notifying the public of vaccinations via mobile phones and smartphone apps.

