PM ON SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES
입력 2021.01.15 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.15 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has vowed best efforts to reach a wise conclusion regarding the adjustment in social distancing guidelines that will take effect from next week. He said daily COVID-19 cases which at one point surpassed 12-hundred are down to an average 500s. But compared to fewer than 100 daily infections before the third wave of the outbreak, Chung said it is still a crisis situation.
