[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has vowed best efforts to reach a wise conclusion regarding the adjustment in social distancing guidelines that will take effect from next week. He said daily COVID-19 cases which at one point surpassed 12-hundred are down to an average 500s. But compared to fewer than 100 daily infections before the third wave of the outbreak, Chung said it is still a crisis situation.
- PM ON SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES
-
- 입력 2021-01-15 15:04:16
- 수정2021-01-15 16:45:43
