PM ON SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES News Today 입력 2021.01.15 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.15 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has vowed best efforts to reach a wise conclusion regarding the adjustment in social distancing guidelines that will take effect from next week. He said daily COVID-19 cases which at one point surpassed 12-hundred are down to an average 500s. But compared to fewer than 100 daily infections before the third wave of the outbreak, Chung said it is still a crisis situation.

PM ON SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES

입력 2021-01-15 15:04:16 수정 2021-01-15 16:45:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has vowed best efforts to reach a wise conclusion regarding the adjustment in social distancing guidelines that will take effect from next week. He said daily COVID-19 cases which at one point surpassed 12-hundred are down to an average 500s. But compared to fewer than 100 daily infections before the third wave of the outbreak, Chung said it is still a crisis situation.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS