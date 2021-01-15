AFTEREFFECTS OF COVID-19 News Today 입력 2021.01.15 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A domestic survey shows patients who recovered from COVID-19 suffer various aftereffects such as hair loss and shortness of breath when exercising. Some patients even experienced pulmonary fibrosis which is the hardening of lung tissues.



[Pkg]



​The latest survey followed 40 adult patients who received hospitalized treatments after testing positive for COVID-19. The group evenly included patients with mild, moderate and serious conditions. Checkups and questionnaires were carried out every 3 months and different symptoms were recorded according to the passage of time since recovery. For instance, after 3 months of recovery, hair loss and decreased breathing capacity during exercise were frequently reported.



[Soundbite] (RECOVERED PATIENT(VOICE ALTERED)) : "About a week after leaving the hospital, my hair started to come out while washing. I found hair on my bed and all over the house."



After 6 months of recovery, symptoms of fatigue affected a considerable number of patients. Some patients even struggled with lung troubles. Most of the lung issues slowly subsided as time passed but CT scans of the chest showed some patients still having lung inflammations after 3 months. The cases eventually improved after 6 months but some ended up developing pulmonary fibrosis.



[Soundbite] KWON JUN-WOOK(CENTRAL DISEASE CONTROL HQs) : "Lung troubles were found at a high rate among critically ill patients or those 60 and older."



Psychological side effects were also documented. Depression and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were the most common. While depression tapered off, PTSD rather increased over time.



[Soundbite] PROF. LEE JAE-GAP(HALLYM UNIV. MEDICAL CENTER) : "Patients can experience stress during recovery due to various circumstances which may also cause such aftereffects. More research is necessary."



In a similar large-scale study conducted in China, 3 out of 4 COVID-19 survivors reported fatigue and difficulty sleeping for more than 6 months.

