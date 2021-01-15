NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.01.15 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 0.5 percent, marking the 5th straight rate freeze since it was lowered to the current level in May last year. Last March, the central bank sharply slashed the key interest rate from 1.25 to 0.75 percent amid prospects of a prolonged recession caused by the pandemic. The BOK rate currently maintains a quarter to half a percentage point difference with target rates set by the US Federal Reserve.

The Korea Expressway Corporation has announced that it will postpone the payment of first quarter rent fees for highway service area operators to support them during these difficult times of a pandemic. Those subject to the deferment are 200 rest areas managed by the expressway corporation, with their total rent estimated at around 30 billion won.

입력 2021-01-15 15:04:17 수정 2021-01-15 16:45:43 News Today

