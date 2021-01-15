N. KOREA HOLDS MILITARY PARADE News Today 입력 2021.01.15 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.15 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



It has been confirmed North Korea held a military parade on Thursday evening with Kim Jong-un in attendance. The event comes three months after the previous parade. It's the first time Pyongyang held a military parade in time for the Workers' Party convention.



[Pkg]



North Korea's state media reported a military parade was held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Thursday evening. It was attended by Kim Jong-un. It was the first such event in three months. It's the first time Pyongyang held a military parade in time for the Workers' Party convention. According to the Korean Central television, the parade featured commemorative salutes, fighter jets, missiles, tanks and the North Korean military's strategic forces, which were welcomed by the loud cheers of the public. The broadcaster also introduced rockets and underwater-launched strategic missiles, insinuating at the possibility of ICMBs and SLBMs shown at the parade. The footage of the parade has not been disclosed yet. The event was attended by Kim Jong-un, Supreme People's Assembly Presidium President Choe Ryong-hae, and Workers' Party Central Committee secretary Jo Yong-won. South Korea's government source reported earlier there were signs of North Korea starting a military parade at around 6 or 7 p.m. Thursday local time. At the latest Workers' Party convention, Kim Jong-un mentioned nuclear war deterrence and vowed to beef up the military. Attention turns to what kinds of weapons were demonstrated at the parade, as the North Korean leader had earlier outlined a detailed plan on developing military weapons such as multiple warhead missiles and hypersonic weapons.

N. KOREA HOLDS MILITARY PARADE

입력 2021-01-15 15:04:17 수정 2021-01-15 16:45:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



It has been confirmed North Korea held a military parade on Thursday evening with Kim Jong-un in attendance. The event comes three months after the previous parade. It's the first time Pyongyang held a military parade in time for the Workers' Party convention.



[Pkg]



North Korea's state media reported a military parade was held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Thursday evening. It was attended by Kim Jong-un. It was the first such event in three months. It's the first time Pyongyang held a military parade in time for the Workers' Party convention. According to the Korean Central television, the parade featured commemorative salutes, fighter jets, missiles, tanks and the North Korean military's strategic forces, which were welcomed by the loud cheers of the public. The broadcaster also introduced rockets and underwater-launched strategic missiles, insinuating at the possibility of ICMBs and SLBMs shown at the parade. The footage of the parade has not been disclosed yet. The event was attended by Kim Jong-un, Supreme People's Assembly Presidium President Choe Ryong-hae, and Workers' Party Central Committee secretary Jo Yong-won. South Korea's government source reported earlier there were signs of North Korea starting a military parade at around 6 or 7 p.m. Thursday local time. At the latest Workers' Party convention, Kim Jong-un mentioned nuclear war deterrence and vowed to beef up the military. Attention turns to what kinds of weapons were demonstrated at the parade, as the North Korean leader had earlier outlined a detailed plan on developing military weapons such as multiple warhead missiles and hypersonic weapons.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS