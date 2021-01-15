BREATHTAKING SNOWY LANDSCAPE News Today 입력 2021.01.15 (15:04) 수정 2021.01.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Jirisan Mountain in Gyeongsangnam-do Province has seen more than 10cm of snow lately. Although there are fewer hikers this year because of COVID-19, the mountain's snowy landscape is as breathtaking as ever.



[Pkg]



Hikers begin their ascent even before daybreak. As the pandemic persists, they came here to find solace.



[Soundbite] "I'll see you at the top."



Bundled in wool hats and layers of clothing, the hikers continue their difficult ascent on sharp rocks. After passing by Beobgyesa Temple, a winter wonderland comes into view. by fog and vapor. After a five-hour climb, the hikers make wishes and take in the breathtaking view. The snowy scenery is deserving reward for their difficult ascent.



[Soundbite] LEE DONG-YUN, JEON BYUNG-KWON, LEE JONG-YUN : "It was chilly, but it was good to see the snowy landscape. Many people hike in the mountains these days because of the pandemic. We wish everyone safe climbing."



There are fewer hikers on Jirisan Mountain this year, as staying in shelters is now restricted due to COVID-19. But this did not stop mountain lovers from coming here to enjoy the snowy vista.



[Soundbite] KIM JONG-BEOM(KOREA NATIONAL PARK SERVICE) : "If you're lucky, you can see beautiful slopes covered in frost. You can also see snowflakes when it snows. Hiking beautiful snow-covered trails is quite a fascinating experience."



The snow-covered Jirisan Mountain is offering solace to hikers tired of the pandemic.

