BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION PLAN AT RIVER

[Anchor Lead]



The lower part of the Nakdonggang River is known as a great habitat for migratory birds and endangered birds including swans and bean geese. But a plan was announced to build a giant bridge with a nearly 100-meter pylon here. There are concerns that the tall bridge will likely hinder migratory birds’ flight and even damage their habitats.



[Pkg]



Eomgung Bridge will cover the three-kilometer distance linking Daejeo-dong and Eomgung-dong in western Busan. The project will cost 340 billion won by 2024. This is the design blueprint unveiled by the construction firm selected as the project's lead last November. The main pylon measures 97.5 meters high from the water's surface. It is up to five times higher than those proposed by eliminated bidders at 20 and 35 meters respectively. However, a pylon of this height can be a serious obstacle to migratory birds flying around this area. The optimal flight altitude of swans or bean geese is 36 meters, about a third of the structure’s height. Before reaching the optimal altitude, the birds need to fly and ascend four kilometers first. But this is not possible, since there are already two other bridges close by.



[Soundbite] HONG SUK-HWAN(PROF. PUSAN NATI’L UNIV.) : "Birds will have to consume a great deal of energy in order to fly 100 meters higher. Consuming that amount of energy means they may not survive the winter properly."



Among ten bridges in the cultural property protection zone near the region, the tallest one measures 65 meters. It is unusual to build a 100-meter-high bridge here. But the Busan city government gave high marks to the selected company in the engineering category, saying it designed the 97.5-meter bridge in consideration of migratory birds’ travel.



[Soundbite] (BUSAN CITY GOV’T OFFICIAL(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The main pylon will be built closer to the downtown area in Eomgung-dong in order to minimize impacts on migratory birds while preserving the scenery."



The Nakdonggang River’s estuary is internationally known as a good habitat for migratory birds. Whooper swans are designated as a natural monument in South Korea. Now only 1,000 of them visit here annually to pass the winter. The number is a plunge from the previous 3,000 and it is due to the environmental deterioration of their habitat.

