DAILY COVID-19 CASES DECREASE

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the third day and authorities assess the spread is clearly subsiding. But infections still continue through personal gatherings of family and friends while COVID-19 variants remain a source of concern.



[Pkg]



​A convalescent hospital in Seoul where nearly 200 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Elderly care facilities have been a constant hotbed of cluster outbreaks but in recent days, the caseload has dropped. There were some 570 related infections in the second week of January. It fell to 340 or so in the third week, a drop of more than 40%. However infections via contact with a confirmed patient such as through personal gatherings have sharply increased to 43% during the same period.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "The virus is spreading through family, acquaintances and coworkers. If infections increase in everyday life, the number of cases can surge anytime."



With the growing number of person-to-person infections, Seoul City authorities are urging at least one family member gets tested preemptively regardless of symptoms.



[Soundbite] PARK YOO-MI(SEOUL DISASTER & SAFETY COUNTERMEASURES HQs) : "Temporary test sites will operate until February 14, so we urge at least one person from each family gets tested to ensure safety of its members."



Infiltration of more contagious COVID-19 variants into South Korea is another concern. So far 18 cases of variants identified in the UK, South Africa and Brazil have been confirmed at home.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-WON(CENTRAL DISEASE CONTROL HQs) : "The WHO assesses the global risk of variants at very high. The UK variant for example is not believed to cause worse symptoms but is reportedly more contagious reportedly more contagious..."



The government extended the ban on flights from the UK by one more week to January 28. Also all arrivals from Brazil including South Korean nationals must submit negative results of a PCR test starting Monday. They also need to quarantine at a temporary facility for additional tests. If travelers fail to submit negative test results, foreigners will be banned from entering the country, while South Koreans will be quarantined at designated facilities for 2 weeks at their own cost.

