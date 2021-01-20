기사 본문 영역

VIOLATION OF DISEASE CONTROL MEASURES
입력 2021.01.20 (15:06) 수정 2021.01.20 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In a joint survey with government departments, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety found that 1,011 out of 13,230 business establishments in some 50 categories violated disease control measures over the period of December 18th through 31st. The Ministry reported 16 establishments to the police and issued an operation ban on one and fines on 67. The Ministry added that 28 complaints from business owners and local governments were delivered to relevant ministries to make necessary institutional changes.
