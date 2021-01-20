PRESS CONFERENCE ON DEADLY DISINFECTANTS News Today 입력 2021.01.20 (15:06) 수정 2021.01.20 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Experts who attended trials over toxic humidifier disinfectants as witnesses held a press conference recently to protest the court's non-guilty verdict for the former CEO of a company producing one of the deadly disinfectants. They say the judges' interpretation of the results of scientific studies into the disinfectants was too narrow-minded.



[Pkg]



Experts who attended trials over toxic humidifier disinfectants as witnesses blasted the court for siding with the former head of a disinfectant manufacturing firm. They say the judge completely failed to comprehend the scientific approach to the matter.



[Soundbite] PARK TAE-HYUN(PROF., KANGWON UNIVERSITY) : "The judge keeps saying that the experts' testimonies are not conclusive. They have no knowledge whatsoever of the scientists' mindset. Scientists always say that humans have no ability to ascertain anything 100 percent."



Like the victims, the experts also stated that people who had either died or developed health problems due to humidifier disinfectants were the direct evidence. They noted that nothing in scientific studies is conclusive, but criticized the judge for interpreting scientific materials in a way that was favorable to the manufacturer. Some of the experts said the judge misinterpreted their statements. One of the statements made by experts was that substances used to make humidifier disinfectants were found to be unrelated to pulmonary fibrosis in animal tests. However, the judge said this applied to clinical tests on people as well.



[Soundbite] CHOI YE-YONG(ASIAN CITIZENS' CENTER) : "It is wrong to cite only certain testimonies to deny causality."



Prosecutors refused to accept the first-trial verdict and has appealed to a higher court.

PRESS CONFERENCE ON DEADLY DISINFECTANTS

입력 2021-01-20 15:06:30 수정 2021-01-20 16:48:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Experts who attended trials over toxic humidifier disinfectants as witnesses held a press conference recently to protest the court's non-guilty verdict for the former CEO of a company producing one of the deadly disinfectants. They say the judges' interpretation of the results of scientific studies into the disinfectants was too narrow-minded.



[Pkg]



Experts who attended trials over toxic humidifier disinfectants as witnesses blasted the court for siding with the former head of a disinfectant manufacturing firm. They say the judge completely failed to comprehend the scientific approach to the matter.



[Soundbite] PARK TAE-HYUN(PROF., KANGWON UNIVERSITY) : "The judge keeps saying that the experts' testimonies are not conclusive. They have no knowledge whatsoever of the scientists' mindset. Scientists always say that humans have no ability to ascertain anything 100 percent."



Like the victims, the experts also stated that people who had either died or developed health problems due to humidifier disinfectants were the direct evidence. They noted that nothing in scientific studies is conclusive, but criticized the judge for interpreting scientific materials in a way that was favorable to the manufacturer. Some of the experts said the judge misinterpreted their statements. One of the statements made by experts was that substances used to make humidifier disinfectants were found to be unrelated to pulmonary fibrosis in animal tests. However, the judge said this applied to clinical tests on people as well.



[Soundbite] CHOI YE-YONG(ASIAN CITIZENS' CENTER) : "It is wrong to cite only certain testimonies to deny causality."



Prosecutors refused to accept the first-trial verdict and has appealed to a higher court.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS