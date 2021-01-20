SECURITIES CASH SETTLEMENT News Today 입력 2021.01.20 (15:06) 수정 2021.01.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Securities Depository announced today that last year’s securities related cash handled by the KSD amounted to 41.7 trillion won, a 46.6% increase from the 2019 total of 28.45 trillion won. The daily average securities cash settlement also rose from one trillion won to 1.7 trillion won. Securities related cash refers to the transaction amount offset by the involved parties’ transaction costs.

