REGISTRATION OF ECO-FRIENDLY VEHICLES
입력 2021.01.20 (15:06) 수정 2021.01.20 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation announced today that as of late last year, roughly 820,000 electric, hydrogen, and other eco-friendly vehicles were registered, 36% up from 2019. Green vehicles accounted for 3.4% of all registered vehicles, an increase of 0.9% point from the previous year. Hydrogen vehicles numbered only 893 at the end of year 2018, but surpassed 10,000 in just two years.
