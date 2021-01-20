기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation announced today that as of late last year, roughly 820,000 electric, hydrogen, and other eco-friendly vehicles were registered, 36% up from 2019. Green vehicles accounted for 3.4% of all registered vehicles, an increase of 0.9% point from the previous year. Hydrogen vehicles numbered only 893 at the end of year 2018, but surpassed 10,000 in just two years.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation announced today that as of late last year, roughly 820,000 electric, hydrogen, and other eco-friendly vehicles were registered, 36% up from 2019. Green vehicles accounted for 3.4% of all registered vehicles, an increase of 0.9% point from the previous year. Hydrogen vehicles numbered only 893 at the end of year 2018, but surpassed 10,000 in just two years.
- REGISTRATION OF ECO-FRIENDLY VEHICLES
-
- 입력 2021-01-20 15:06:30
- 수정2021-01-20 16:45:48
[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation announced today that as of late last year, roughly 820,000 electric, hydrogen, and other eco-friendly vehicles were registered, 36% up from 2019. Green vehicles accounted for 3.4% of all registered vehicles, an increase of 0.9% point from the previous year. Hydrogen vehicles numbered only 893 at the end of year 2018, but surpassed 10,000 in just two years.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation announced today that as of late last year, roughly 820,000 electric, hydrogen, and other eco-friendly vehicles were registered, 36% up from 2019. Green vehicles accounted for 3.4% of all registered vehicles, an increase of 0.9% point from the previous year. Hydrogen vehicles numbered only 893 at the end of year 2018, but surpassed 10,000 in just two years.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-