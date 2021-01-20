MIXED THOUGHTS ON REMOVING RIVER WEIRS News Today 입력 2021.01.20 (15:06) 수정 2021.01.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Water Commission Support Department, a state organ under the presidential office, has decided to remove 2 out of 16 weirs or low head dams located across the country’s 4 major rivers in an effort to restore the natural environment. Juksan Weir at Yeongsan River in Naju, Jeollanamdo Province is one of them to be dismantled. But the decision is drawing mixed reactions from environment groups and local residents.



[Pkg]



Juksan Weir. The design is known to depict the spirit of the meandering Yeongsan River. 8 years after being built, its dismantlement has been decided. But when and how the process will begin is undetermined. The Water Commission Support Department postponed related decisions as the circumstances in each region are different.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER(JAN. 18)) : "Local experts and the central government should join hands to draft a concrete action plan for today’s decision."



Local environment groups welcomed the removal while expressing regret over the decision to have another similar structure, Seungchon Weir, remain open around the clock. But they pointed out an undetermined schedule on the dismantlement must not delay the process. The groups are worried that the local government has been entrusted with the decision.



[Soundbite] CHOI JI-HYEON(KOREAN FEDERATION FOR ENVIRONMENTAL MOVEMENT) : "If so-called consideration of regional conditions delays the implementation..."



Some local residents strongly oppose the move. They argue the weir helped revive Yeongsang River, as it was once, practically a dry ditch. They worry that if river levels decrease after the weir is taken down, there may not be enough water to use for agricultural and industrial purposes.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-GEUN(PROTEST COMMITTEE) : "If the weir removal causes water shortage, there could be severe repercussions when the rice planting season begins."



A protest committee threatened to take legal action to block the dismantlement. With residents and green groups at odds, a tough road ahead is expected before the government decision can be implemented.

