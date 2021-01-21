COVID-19 VACCINATION PLANS News Today 입력 2021.01.21 (15:10) 수정 2021.01.21 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Exactly one year ago yesterday, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Korea. The government, having regarded vaccine as the only solution to end the pandemic, announced that 20 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine may be secured. Better yet, the first 50,000 doses are scheduled to arrive in Korea early next month.



[Pkg]



While visiting a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant, President Moon Jae-in said additional vaccines may be secured. Currently, the U.S.-based Novavax and SK Bioscience of South Korea are working out a deal that could bring the country 20 million additional doses. This is twice the amount initially reported. If the deal is met, Korea stands to have 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in total. More encouragingly, Korea is looking to go beyond simple contract manufacturing and aiming to have the vaccine technology transferred. President Moon video-called the CEO of Novavax to ask for a smooth contract process.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "This deal is important as it involves not only production but also technology transfer. It will be instrumental in accelerating Korea’s vaccine development."



Vaccination scheduled for next month is expected to start earlier than planned. Following the suggestion from COVAX, a coalition of global vaccine purchasers, the first 50,000 doses is to arrive in Korea early next month to accelerate vaccinations. The government plans to begin inoculating medical professionals first around early or mid-February. Meanwhile, President Moon said that he received his 500th situation report since the pandemic broke out a year ago and asked the Korean people to remain strong as spring is not far away.

COVID-19 VACCINATION PLANS

입력 2021-01-21 15:10:50 수정 2021-01-21 16:46:59

