LEE VOWS TO PROVIDE RELIEF SUBSIDIES

[Anchor Lead]



Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung has vowed to provide additional disaster relief subsidies to all residents in his province. However, he has accepted the ruling party's recommendation to put the decision on hold and monitor the COVID-19 situation in the nation.



[Pkg]



Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung justified providing disaster relief subsidies to all residents in his province by pointing out, the nation will have to pay a lofty price to get the economy back on track when the pandemic is over, if the economy collapses now. The subsidies will be provided to the province's population of nearly 14 million people, including foreign expatriates. Paid out in the form of regional currency, they must be spent within three months. However, the governor has yet to decide on when to provide them.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-MYUNG(GYEONGGI-DO PROV. GOVERNOR) : "I respect the Democratic Party's recommendation to choose the right time for providing subsidies according to the COVID-19 situation. I will decide on the timing after monitoring the situation."



He has apparently accepted the Democratic Party's recommendation to put the decision on hold for the time being. Party leader, Lee Nak-yon, said earlier, "Promoting consumption amid social distancing is like giving a left-turn signal and turning right." The party did not take issue with the Governor's announcement made on Wednesday. President Moon Jae-in mentioned earlier he respected the local governments' autonomy as long as the timing of providing the subsidies is right.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "In many cases, the government's subsidies are not enough. I believe local governments have every right to provide additional subsidies."



However, Gyeonggi-do Province's plans could burden other local governments that are struggling financially. Some Democratic Party lawmakers suggest holding parliamentary discussion on the fourth disaster relief fund in February when national vaccinations are set to begin.

