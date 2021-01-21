기사 본문 영역

DP MENTIONS COMPENSATION BILL
입력 2021.01.21 (15:10) 수정 2021.01.21 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Democratic Party says it will draw up a bill to compensate small business owners for the financial losses they have suffered due to anti-COVID-19 quarantine rules. The party is in discussions with the government over the bill’s legal ground and ways to pay compensations stably. The ruling party stressed it is one of the government’s basic responsibilities to establish a system to support small businesses that had to suspend operations in accordance with anti-virus restrictions.
