[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as the new U.S. president. In a congratulatory message on social media, Moon said Thursday America is back and its new beginning will make democracy even greater. He added that together with the Korean people, he stands by Biden’s journey toward “America United.” The president also wrote that as a strong ally, South Korea will cooperate with the U.S. to achieve peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.

Regarding controversy over an expiring ban on the short selling of stocks, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says it would be undesirable to re-allow the trading practice without system improvements. Chung noted the short selling system was somewhat misused in South Korea and there must be measures to supplement its shortcomings. While accusing foreign and institutional investors of breaking rules, the prime minister stressed it is more necessary to first heal the wounds of individual investors who feel that they were victimized in the process.

