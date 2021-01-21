HISTORIC STUPA TO RETURN HOME News Today 입력 2021.01.21 (15:10) 수정 2021.01.21 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



There is a stupa dedicated to Jigwang Guksa, a renowned Buddhist monk during the Goryeo Dynasty. Having survived unfortunate historical events, this national treasure has parallels with Korea’s turbulent modern history marked by Japanese colonial ruling and the Korean War. As a five-year project has been completed to restore and preserve it, the relic will return to its original home some 110 years after being displaced.



[Pkg]



Myeong-dong, Seoul. Gyeongbokgung Palace. After being bought and sold between Japanese people, the stupa for Jigwang Guksa was even smuggled out to Osaka during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea. The artifact was relocated ten times since being taken out of its original venue at the site of Beopcheonsa Temple 110 years ago. It is known as one of the best Buddhist pagodas from the Goryeo Dynasty, with its unique square-based structure and elaborate decorative carvings. While being away from home for over a century, the relic was seriously damaged and even endured bombing during the Korean War. In 2015, it was completely dismantled for restoration.



[Soundbite] LEE TAE-JONG(NAT’L RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE) : "The pagoda was considerably damaged and first repaired in 1957. But the restored parts had issues. Its condition could be compared to a gravely ill patient."



It took a year to remove layers of cement and metal pins from the pagoda. A considerable amount of time was also needed to find the type of stone most similar to the original material. Damaged parts were repaired, based on old photos and records. The pagoda regained its original form after the project was completed in 5 years.



[Soundbite] LEE TAE-JONG(NAT’L RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE) : "With decorative carvings, it is different from other pagodas like Seokgatap and Dabotap. The toughest part was restoring the carvings through historical research."



It is now divided into 29 separate pieces and will be reassembled at the site of Beopcheonsa Temple in Wonju, Gangwon-do Province. It will also be returning with its long-lost lion carving, found at the storage facility of the National Museum of Korea.

HISTORIC STUPA TO RETURN HOME

입력 2021-01-21 15:10:50 수정 2021-01-21 16:46:59 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



There is a stupa dedicated to Jigwang Guksa, a renowned Buddhist monk during the Goryeo Dynasty. Having survived unfortunate historical events, this national treasure has parallels with Korea’s turbulent modern history marked by Japanese colonial ruling and the Korean War. As a five-year project has been completed to restore and preserve it, the relic will return to its original home some 110 years after being displaced.



[Pkg]



Myeong-dong, Seoul. Gyeongbokgung Palace. After being bought and sold between Japanese people, the stupa for Jigwang Guksa was even smuggled out to Osaka during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea. The artifact was relocated ten times since being taken out of its original venue at the site of Beopcheonsa Temple 110 years ago. It is known as one of the best Buddhist pagodas from the Goryeo Dynasty, with its unique square-based structure and elaborate decorative carvings. While being away from home for over a century, the relic was seriously damaged and even endured bombing during the Korean War. In 2015, it was completely dismantled for restoration.



[Soundbite] LEE TAE-JONG(NAT’L RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE) : "The pagoda was considerably damaged and first repaired in 1957. But the restored parts had issues. Its condition could be compared to a gravely ill patient."



It took a year to remove layers of cement and metal pins from the pagoda. A considerable amount of time was also needed to find the type of stone most similar to the original material. Damaged parts were repaired, based on old photos and records. The pagoda regained its original form after the project was completed in 5 years.



[Soundbite] LEE TAE-JONG(NAT’L RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE) : "With decorative carvings, it is different from other pagodas like Seokgatap and Dabotap. The toughest part was restoring the carvings through historical research."



It is now divided into 29 separate pieces and will be reassembled at the site of Beopcheonsa Temple in Wonju, Gangwon-do Province. It will also be returning with its long-lost lion carving, found at the storage facility of the National Museum of Korea.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS