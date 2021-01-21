LENDING A HELPING HAND News Today 입력 2021.01.21 (15:10) 수정 2021.01.21 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Although everyone is going through tough times amid the pandemic and winter freeze, many Koreans with big hearts are helping out those who are more in need. Anonymous donors, in particular, are giving big inspirations with their generous acts.



[Pkg]



The social welfare department of the Imsil County Office received a call on January 14th. A man, who said that he is from Imsil, asked in detail how many households in the area are experiencing financial difficulties. He then sent a staggering sum of 370 million won through the Community Chest of Korea. In accordance with the donor’s wishes, the money will assist about 1,100 needy households in the Imsil area for up to five months. The recipients include single-parent families and children raised by grandparents.



[Soundbite] KIM JEONG-SUK(WELFARE TEAM, IMSIL-GUN COUNTY OFFICE) : "The anonymous donor had only one condition, that the money is delivered exactly to the needy."



On December 28th, sixty sacks of rice were found at the entrance of a village office in Wanju. In a letter left next to the rice, the donor expressed hope it would help those in need.



[Soundbite] KIM OH-JU(WELFARE WORKER, YONGJIN-EUP OFFICE) : "He carried out the good deed. But did not want to take any credit."



This tradition has continued for 13 years now, and inspired other donations.



[Soundbite] JEONG MYEONG-SEOK(VILLAGE CHIEF, YONGJIN-EUP, WANJU-GUN COUNTY) : "I hope the rice and vegetable donations’ positive effect would spread in the community and inspire many others to be kind to those less fortunate than them."



A so-called faceless angel of Jeonju has become a synonym for anonymous donation and a person using the alias Kim Dal-bong has been providing generous financial assistance. Although charity has declined amid the pandemic, these donations are not only helping those in need, they provide inspiration and hope to all.

입력 2021-01-21 15:10:50 수정 2021-01-21 16:47:00 News Today

