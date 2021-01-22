PREPARATIONS FOR VACCINATIONS News Today 입력 2021.01.22 (15:12) 수정 2021.01.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Vaccines for 50 million people are set to arrive in Korea in early February. The government aims to set up 250 vaccination centers nationwide. If everything goes as planned, the first vaccinations will likely be administered before the lunar New Year.



[Pkg]



Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine must be stored at minus 70 degrees. Moderna's vaccine: at minus 20. This is why low-temperature storage and separate vaccination facilities are required. Vaccination centers must be state-owned indoor facilities. Basements are unsuitable, as natural ventilation is a must. Generators are needed to power ultra-cold freezers around the clock. Other prerequisites include traffic convenience, facilities for the handicapped, hospital accessibility and parking. The government aims to set up 250 vaccination centers nationwide. So far 150 candidate sites have been selected. Each city, county and district must have at least one vaccination center. Areas with more than 500,000 residents must have at least three. The final list will be announced next week. There are also special criteria regarding personnel. If each center inoculates 600 people daily, it would need four doctors, eight nurses and ten administrative workers. If 600 people are vaccinated at 250 centers daily, 5500 staff workers including medical professionals are needed. Each vaccination center consists of three sections. Visitors undergo ID checks in the waiting area. They then get examined by a doctor and vaccinated by a nurse in the vaccination area. After inoculation, the individual is monitored for about half an hour to make sure there are no abnormal reactions. Ambulances will be standing by at the entrance for emergencies.



[Soundbite] PARK JONG-HYUN(MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR AND SAFETY) : "The first batch of vaccines will likely arrive in Korea before the lunar New Year. We are getting ready to push the vaccination plan forward."



Health Minister Kwon Deok-chul stressed minimizing infections and ICU patients is a priority, because even when 70 percent of the population acquires immunity after vaccinations, COVID-19 will not disappear completely.

PREPARATIONS FOR VACCINATIONS

입력 2021-01-22 15:12:39 수정 2021-01-22 16:45:17 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Vaccines for 50 million people are set to arrive in Korea in early February. The government aims to set up 250 vaccination centers nationwide. If everything goes as planned, the first vaccinations will likely be administered before the lunar New Year.



[Pkg]



Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine must be stored at minus 70 degrees. Moderna's vaccine: at minus 20. This is why low-temperature storage and separate vaccination facilities are required. Vaccination centers must be state-owned indoor facilities. Basements are unsuitable, as natural ventilation is a must. Generators are needed to power ultra-cold freezers around the clock. Other prerequisites include traffic convenience, facilities for the handicapped, hospital accessibility and parking. The government aims to set up 250 vaccination centers nationwide. So far 150 candidate sites have been selected. Each city, county and district must have at least one vaccination center. Areas with more than 500,000 residents must have at least three. The final list will be announced next week. There are also special criteria regarding personnel. If each center inoculates 600 people daily, it would need four doctors, eight nurses and ten administrative workers. If 600 people are vaccinated at 250 centers daily, 5500 staff workers including medical professionals are needed. Each vaccination center consists of three sections. Visitors undergo ID checks in the waiting area. They then get examined by a doctor and vaccinated by a nurse in the vaccination area. After inoculation, the individual is monitored for about half an hour to make sure there are no abnormal reactions. Ambulances will be standing by at the entrance for emergencies.



[Soundbite] PARK JONG-HYUN(MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR AND SAFETY) : "The first batch of vaccines will likely arrive in Korea before the lunar New Year. We are getting ready to push the vaccination plan forward."



Health Minister Kwon Deok-chul stressed minimizing infections and ICU patients is a priority, because even when 70 percent of the population acquires immunity after vaccinations, COVID-19 will not disappear completely.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS