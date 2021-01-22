기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday an internal review is under way to respond to calls urging legalizing compensation for business owners hit by the pandemic. Writing on social media, Hong said an aggressive fiscal role is necessary during times of national crises but also stressed that fiscal conditions and revenue sources are important factors as well in policy making.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday an internal review is under way to respond to calls urging legalizing compensation for business owners hit by the pandemic. Writing on social media, Hong said an aggressive fiscal role is necessary during times of national crises but also stressed that fiscal conditions and revenue sources are important factors as well in policy making.
- LEGALIZATION OF COMPENSATION
-
- 입력 2021-01-22 15:12:39
- 수정2021-01-22 16:45:18
[Anchor Lead]
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday an internal review is under way to respond to calls urging legalizing compensation for business owners hit by the pandemic. Writing on social media, Hong said an aggressive fiscal role is necessary during times of national crises but also stressed that fiscal conditions and revenue sources are important factors as well in policy making.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday an internal review is under way to respond to calls urging legalizing compensation for business owners hit by the pandemic. Writing on social media, Hong said an aggressive fiscal role is necessary during times of national crises but also stressed that fiscal conditions and revenue sources are important factors as well in policy making.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-