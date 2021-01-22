LEGALIZATION OF COMPENSATION News Today 입력 2021.01.22 (15:12) 수정 2021.01.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday an internal review is under way to respond to calls urging legalizing compensation for business owners hit by the pandemic. Writing on social media, Hong said an aggressive fiscal role is necessary during times of national crises but also stressed that fiscal conditions and revenue sources are important factors as well in policy making.

