PROSECUTORS RAID THE JUSTICE MINISTRY News Today 입력 2021.01.22 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors on Thursday raided the Justice Ministry as part of an investigation into its alleged violation in issuing a travel ban against former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2019. The travel ban came even after Kim was acquitted of charges of allegedly receiving sexual favors. The Justice Ministry argues the travel ban issued at the time was legitimate.



[Pkg]



The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office has begun the search and seizure of the justice ministry and Incheon International Airport Thursday morning, which lasted for about ten hours. This comes 8 days after the case was assigned to the Suwon district office following the main opposition People Power Party’s request for an investigation into alleged violation in the issuance of a travel ban against the former vice minister back in 2019. The residence of a prosecutor surnamed Lee who had drafted a letter of request for the travel ban was also raided Thursday as well as an office at the Fair Trade Commission where the official is currently dispatched to. Investigators obtained computer files and documents from related agencies involved in the travel ban and also continued the search and seizure on Friday to secure further data. Meanwhile the People Power Party has raised fresh allegations citing sources from a whistle blower.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-EUP(Peole Power Party) : "When the Suwon prosecutor office’s Anyang branch in 2019 began to look into one official at the Korea Immigration Service, the justice ministry started to intervene in the probe demanding a reason for the investigation."



However Cha Gyu-geun, chief of the Korea Immigration Service who approved the travel ban at the time reiterates that it was a legitimate move. He says it was necessary to urgently prevent the former vice minister from leaving the country with just an hour left to his departure, and that failing to do so would have been a dereliction of duty. Cha said he can’t understand the sudden controversy coming 2 years later.



[Soundbite] CHA GYU-GEUN(COMMISSIONER, KOREA IMMIGRATION SERVICE) : "If a travel ban issuance is found problematic, the person in question can file an objection within 10 days and proceed with a lawsuit to cancel the ban."



Some observers speculate the latest case may reignite tensions between the country's justice ministry and prosecution after their conflict somewhat subsided since Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was reinstated to his post following a suspension.

