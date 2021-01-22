FMR ENERGY MINISTER FACES QUESTIONING News Today 입력 2021.01.22 (15:12) 수정 2021.01.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have summoned a former minister of trade, industry and energy in relation to the Wolseong nuclear power plant probe. The investigation has now been expanded to high-ranking government officials.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors investigating the alleged fabrication of the economic viability of the Wolseong nuclear power plant have summoned former minister of trade, industry and energy Baek Un-kyu. In December, three high-ranking officials from the ministry were indicted for their direct and indirect involvement in deleting data related to the nuclear plant. Prosecutors also summoned the former vice president and director of the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corporation for allegedly fabricating the plant's economic viability data. With the summoning of the former energy minister, the key figure in decision-making at the time, the probe has now been expanded to high-ranking government officials involved in the scandal. Prosecutors will likely grill Baek over whether he fabricated the plant's economic viability report, meddled in the destruction of relevant data, and received instructions from upper management. They are zeroing in on the fact that the plant operation was halted after a ministry official delivered Cheong Wa Dae's remarks to Baek in April 2018. The exact date of Baek's summoning has yet to be set, but sources say he will likely appear for interrogation in the coming days. Prosecutors will also likely subpoena the chief of the Korea Gas Corporation Chae Hee-bong, who served as a presidential adviser for industry and energy policy at the time, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power President Chung Jae-hoon. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae replaced a few members of the Wolseong nuclear power plant investigation team on her final day in office. The reshuffle did not involve prosecutors investigating cases related to the incumbent administration.

FMR ENERGY MINISTER FACES QUESTIONING

입력 2021-01-22 15:12:39 수정 2021-01-22 16:45:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have summoned a former minister of trade, industry and energy in relation to the Wolseong nuclear power plant probe. The investigation has now been expanded to high-ranking government officials.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors investigating the alleged fabrication of the economic viability of the Wolseong nuclear power plant have summoned former minister of trade, industry and energy Baek Un-kyu. In December, three high-ranking officials from the ministry were indicted for their direct and indirect involvement in deleting data related to the nuclear plant. Prosecutors also summoned the former vice president and director of the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corporation for allegedly fabricating the plant's economic viability data. With the summoning of the former energy minister, the key figure in decision-making at the time, the probe has now been expanded to high-ranking government officials involved in the scandal. Prosecutors will likely grill Baek over whether he fabricated the plant's economic viability report, meddled in the destruction of relevant data, and received instructions from upper management. They are zeroing in on the fact that the plant operation was halted after a ministry official delivered Cheong Wa Dae's remarks to Baek in April 2018. The exact date of Baek's summoning has yet to be set, but sources say he will likely appear for interrogation in the coming days. Prosecutors will also likely subpoena the chief of the Korea Gas Corporation Chae Hee-bong, who served as a presidential adviser for industry and energy policy at the time, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power President Chung Jae-hoon. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae replaced a few members of the Wolseong nuclear power plant investigation team on her final day in office. The reshuffle did not involve prosecutors investigating cases related to the incumbent administration.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS