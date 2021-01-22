NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.01.22 (15:12) 수정 2021.01.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition People Power Party’s interim chief Kim Chong-in said Friday that if the opposition bloc fails to produce a single unified candidate for the Seoul mayoral election in April, the candidate who is responsible for a three-way race will not be chosen by voters. He explained that a three-way race can take place if mayoral hopefuls defy a single candidacy decision that has been reached. Kim especially said that if People’s Party chairman Ahn Cheol-soo does not join the PPP, he can’t take part in its primary election and in this case, talks on fielding a joint candidate will be held in early March.

UN agencies including the World Food Programme have issued a joint report on the nutritional state in the Asia-Pacific region. The report shows North Korea had the highest prevalence of undernourishment at over 45% of its population during the years of 2017 to 2019 out of all surveyed nations. East Timor and Afghanistan trailed the list with the next highest percentage of undernourished people at around 30%. The report also said that only 28.6% of North Korean infants aged six to 23 months were able to have the minimum acceptable diet.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-01-22 15:12:39 수정 2021-01-22 16:45:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition People Power Party’s interim chief Kim Chong-in said Friday that if the opposition bloc fails to produce a single unified candidate for the Seoul mayoral election in April, the candidate who is responsible for a three-way race will not be chosen by voters. He explained that a three-way race can take place if mayoral hopefuls defy a single candidacy decision that has been reached. Kim especially said that if People’s Party chairman Ahn Cheol-soo does not join the PPP, he can’t take part in its primary election and in this case, talks on fielding a joint candidate will be held in early March.

UN agencies including the World Food Programme have issued a joint report on the nutritional state in the Asia-Pacific region. The report shows North Korea had the highest prevalence of undernourishment at over 45% of its population during the years of 2017 to 2019 out of all surveyed nations. East Timor and Afghanistan trailed the list with the next highest percentage of undernourished people at around 30%. The report also said that only 28.6% of North Korean infants aged six to 23 months were able to have the minimum acceptable diet.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS