FEMALE CONDUCTORS IN CLASSICAL MUSIC

[Anchor Lead]



Female conductors are relatively rare in Korea’s classical music world. But more and more women have successfully made it into the formerly male-dominated world of classical music direction, bringing dramatic changes to classical music.



[Pkg]



Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich wrote this piece to denounce Stalin’s reign of terror. Conductor Sung Shi-yeon chose this music for 2021's first concert by the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, in order to provide comfort to the Korean people in the COVID-19 era.



[Soundbite] SUNG SHI-YEON(CONDUCTOR) : "It may be depressing, but I chose a program about death and mourning."



She served as art director of the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra for four years and was applauded for making her presence known as a female conductor. But she claims some preconceived notions against women conductors still exists in the classical music scene.



[Soundbite] SUNG SHI-YEON(CONDUCTOR) : "(Female conductors must have a harder time than their male peers.) Yes, I think so. I have to say that women must be 10 times better to shatter any existing preconceived notion."



Unlike other music-related areas, the classical conducting world is overwhelmingly male-dominated. In addition to Sung Shi-yeon, Korean female conductor Kim Eun-sun has been working hard to prove skeptics wrong, after becoming the first female music director of the San Francisco Opera in 2019. Estonian-born Anu Tali shook the world last October when she led the Korean Symphony Orchestra’s powerful performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. Unlike in the past when a conductor’s charisma was considered a crucial quality, the focus is shifting to approachable leaders who are open to communicate. Some believe this changing trend helped female conductors make notable achievements.



[Soundbite] PROF. NOH SEONG-LIM(SOOKMYUNG WOMEN’S UNIV.) : "I think the active presence of female conductors reflect a society that calls for women’s unique strength of gentle leadership."



There's still a long way to go until female conductors garner greater recognition as the norm. Until that day comes, these driven artists will continue to let their work touch the audience and convince skeptics.



[Soundbite] SUNG SHI-YEON(CONDUCTOR) : "People may be unfamiliar with female conductors. I believe I can change that through dedication and sincerity."

