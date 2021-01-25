COVID-19 CONCERNS CONTINUE News Today 입력 2021.01.25 (15:08) 수정 2021.01.25 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s single-day infection tally has been hovering below the 500-level for more than a week. However, cluster infections are continuing to break out at high-risk facilities. The nation confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a pet. But health authorities dismissed a possibility of pet to-human transmission, saying there were no such cases reported yet.



[Pkg]



South Korea added a daily average of 384 new COVID-19 infections over the past week. Down some 130 people from around 500 the week prior. A considerable decline from about 900 a month ago. However, cluster infections continue to break out at high-risk facilities used by elderly people and patients with underlying or chronic illnesses. Additional cases are being reported at day care centers for seniors in Incheon, Gimpo and Jinju, as well as a nursing hospital in Sunchang, Jeollabuk-do Province. More infections were confirmed in connection to churches in the city of Gwangju and Seocheon of Chungcheongnam-do Province. At a call center in southern Seoul, 21 more cases were reported in two days after one employee tested positive. It seems that there will be more latent patients, as 17 percent of the nation’s daily infection comes from temporary testing facilities that receive people without symptoms. South Korea will likely face another resurgence if new COVID-19 variants spread quickly and easily in the nation. Health authorities stressed it is necessary to bring the spread under control before vaccinations begin and the Lunar New Year holiday in February. Meanwhile, the nation reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus in a pet. A cat belonging to a COVID-19 patient who contracted the virus at a religious facility in Gyeongsangnam-do Province. The animal likely got the virus from its owner. Authorities say there have been no confirmed cases of infected pets transmitting the virus to humans.



[Soundbite] SOHN YOUNG-RAE(CENTRAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT HQs) : "There have been cases of human-to-pet transmissions, but not the other way around."



According to some experts, it is better for pet owners to avoid contact with their animals if they tested positive or have symptoms. They are also advised to avoid places where pets gather. However, people should not abandon pets out of concerns for possible infections. Health authorities plan to draw up relevant guidelines after reviewing international materials and looking into the possibility of transmissions between humans and animals.

