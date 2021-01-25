CLUSTER OUTBREAK IN DAEJEON News Today 입력 2021.01.25 (15:08) 수정 2021.01.25 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters has sent an emergency response team to an education facility in Daejeon, which reported nearly 130 coronavirus cases. The team will take measures to prevent more infections, including assigning sickbeds to COVID-19 patients and isolating those who came into close contact with the infected. The headquarters said the massive cluster infection broke out, as up to 20 people were accommodated in a single dormitory room.

[Anchor Lead]



