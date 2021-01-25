기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters has sent an emergency response team to an education facility in Daejeon, which reported nearly 130 coronavirus cases. The team will take measures to prevent more infections, including assigning sickbeds to COVID-19 patients and isolating those who came into close contact with the infected. The headquarters said the massive cluster infection broke out, as up to 20 people were accommodated in a single dormitory room.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters has sent an emergency response team to an education facility in Daejeon, which reported nearly 130 coronavirus cases. The team will take measures to prevent more infections, including assigning sickbeds to COVID-19 patients and isolating those who came into close contact with the infected. The headquarters said the massive cluster infection broke out, as up to 20 people were accommodated in a single dormitory room.
- CLUSTER OUTBREAK IN DAEJEON
-
- 입력 2021-01-25 15:08:36
- 수정2021-01-25 16:47:25
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters has sent an emergency response team to an education facility in Daejeon, which reported nearly 130 coronavirus cases. The team will take measures to prevent more infections, including assigning sickbeds to COVID-19 patients and isolating those who came into close contact with the infected. The headquarters said the massive cluster infection broke out, as up to 20 people were accommodated in a single dormitory room.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters has sent an emergency response team to an education facility in Daejeon, which reported nearly 130 coronavirus cases. The team will take measures to prevent more infections, including assigning sickbeds to COVID-19 patients and isolating those who came into close contact with the infected. The headquarters said the massive cluster infection broke out, as up to 20 people were accommodated in a single dormitory room.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-