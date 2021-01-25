POSSIBLE VACCINATION PROBLEMS News Today 입력 2021.01.25 (15:08) 수정 2021.01.25 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Problems with vaccine distribution in Europe has prompted many countries there to prepare lawsuits against the vaccine manufacturers. Eyes are on whether Korea will face the same fate when vaccinations are planned for next month. Health officials say that as of now there is no change in the plan to acquire the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first quarter.



[Pkg]



Korea struck a deal to import 10 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine. This is the vaccine that a local manufacturer is consigned to produce. But there have been some concerns in Korea over vaccine imports after delays in vaccine distribution in Europe. Health officials claim that there is no problem in bringing in the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first quarter. In turn, there is no change to the supply plan of vaccines produced on consignment by SK Bioscience in the first quarter.



[Soundbite] SOHN YOUNG-RAE(CENTRAL DISASTERS MANAGEMENT HQs) : "I wasn’t told about any disruptions in vaccine supply so far. I believe distribution will take place as scheduled."



Currently, Korea has secured 56 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. In the first quarter, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccines, 10 million doses are scheduled to arrive from the WHO's global vaccine initiative COVAX. The first batch is likely to be 50,000 doses from Pfizer. Moderna and Janssen vaccines will be imported in the second quarter and those from Pfizer are to be introduced in phases from the third quarter. Korea is working out a deal with Novavax to purchase 20 million doses, with imports expected in the second quarter.



[Soundbite] DR. EOM JOONG-SIK(GACHON UNIV. GIL MEDICAL CENTER) : "It is very important to secure enough vaccines to use in medical facilities rather than conclude a deal quickly."



The government is concerned over rampant fake news that claims vaccination alters DNA or manipulates body parts. Authorities plan to crack down on the spread of false information that can interfere with disease control measures and threaten people’s health. Health officials will announce the finalized vaccination plan on Thursday. The plan will lay out target population, vaccination schedules and methods.

