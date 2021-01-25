POLICE CONCEALS FOR LEE YONG-GU EVIDENCE News Today 입력 2021.01.25 (15:08) 수정 2021.01.25 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



It's been revealed that police concealed the black box footage containing the scene of violence committed by Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu on a taxi driver one month prior to his appointment. The police officer who concealed the video has been dismissed, and an investigation task force has been set up.



[Pkg]



The taxi driver filmed the restored black box footage with his phone the day after he was assaulted by Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu back in November. He showed the video to the police officer in charge of the case. The officer refused to acknowledge it because the car was standing still at the time of taping.



[Soundbite] (TAXI DRIVER(VOICE ALTERED)) : "(Did the officer say he didn't want to acknowledge the video?) The media reports were right."



An investigation revealed belatedly that the police officer had seen the footage in question. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency rushed to take punitive measures against the officer and set up an investigation task force. The task force will find out when the officer saw the video and which of his supervisors were informed about it. As the investigation came under fire, police said they could not obtain the black box footage at the time when the incident occurred. The vice justice minister assaulted a taxi driver back in November for waking him when he fell asleep in a taxi while being drunk. Lee avoided punishment after police concluded the case amounted to common assault, and the taxi driver did not want to take legal action. However, many pointed out that the vice minister should face punishment for attacking the driver while the vehicle was moving. The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office investigating the case is trying to find out if the taxi was moving at the time of the assault. Chances are high it will also investigate why the footage was concealed. Lee Yong-gu said through his attorney that he's relieved to know that the footage had been submitted to the investigators, as it serves as the most objective evidence in the case.

POLICE CONCEALS FOR LEE YONG-GU EVIDENCE

입력 2021-01-25 15:08:36 수정 2021-01-25 16:47:46 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



It's been revealed that police concealed the black box footage containing the scene of violence committed by Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu on a taxi driver one month prior to his appointment. The police officer who concealed the video has been dismissed, and an investigation task force has been set up.



[Pkg]



The taxi driver filmed the restored black box footage with his phone the day after he was assaulted by Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu back in November. He showed the video to the police officer in charge of the case. The officer refused to acknowledge it because the car was standing still at the time of taping.



[Soundbite] (TAXI DRIVER(VOICE ALTERED)) : "(Did the officer say he didn't want to acknowledge the video?) The media reports were right."



An investigation revealed belatedly that the police officer had seen the footage in question. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency rushed to take punitive measures against the officer and set up an investigation task force. The task force will find out when the officer saw the video and which of his supervisors were informed about it. As the investigation came under fire, police said they could not obtain the black box footage at the time when the incident occurred. The vice justice minister assaulted a taxi driver back in November for waking him when he fell asleep in a taxi while being drunk. Lee avoided punishment after police concluded the case amounted to common assault, and the taxi driver did not want to take legal action. However, many pointed out that the vice minister should face punishment for attacking the driver while the vehicle was moving. The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office investigating the case is trying to find out if the taxi was moving at the time of the assault. Chances are high it will also investigate why the footage was concealed. Lee Yong-gu said through his attorney that he's relieved to know that the footage had been submitted to the investigators, as it serves as the most objective evidence in the case.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS