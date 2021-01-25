NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.01.25 (15:08) 수정 2021.01.25 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



As the prosecution received an automobile black box video on his alleged assault against a taxi driver, Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu said it would help find the objective truth. But the vice minister declined to comment on allegations that he had asked to delete the video after reaching a settlement with the taxi driver. He also ducked a question about if he admits to the assault charges.

Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation said Monday the nation’s exports of gochujang grew over 35 percent year on year to top 50 million U.S. dollars in 2020. By country, the U.S. was the largest importer accounting for 26.5 percent of the total. China came in second with 17.3 percent, followed by Japan with 10.3 percent.

[Anchor Lead]



