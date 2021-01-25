THE BEAUTY OF LACQUER News Today 입력 2021.01.25 (15:08) 수정 2021.01.25 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Lacquer from the Chinese lacquer tree is an all-natural varnish used for centuries on furniture. An old Western art professor was so captivated by the beauty of lacquer that she has been promoting its exceptional qualities for 20 years now.



[Pkg]



​The daybreak colored in dark brown, a golden island on a blue sea, red and black jewelry cases and small tables – these are all lacquer artworks.



[Soundbite] NAH SEOUNG-SOOK(PROF. EMERITUS, DEPT. OF DESIGN, SEOUL TECH UNIV.) : "Lacquer trees produce sap. Then a knife is used to collect the sap. I collect about 50 grams or an amount equal to an egg in one day."



The most important step in lacquer varnishing is the initial application.



[Soundbite] NAH SEOUNG-SOOK(PROF. EMERITUS, DEPT. OF DESIGN, SEOUL TECH UNIV.) : "I apply the first coat on wood. The lacquer soaks in and prevents the wood from splitting."



The process of applying and drying a lacquer coat is repeated more than five times. The process of sanding, applying color and drying is repeated over and over again. At least 30 steps are required to complete a lacquer piece that grows darker with time.



[Soundbite] NAH SEOUNG-SOOK(PROF. EMERITUS, DEPT. OF DESIGN, SEOUL TECH UNIV.) : "Oil or acrylic paint cannot compare to lacquer. Black lacquer is much darker, like a pitch black night. Even red and orange colors are deeper."



Professor Na Sung-sook has been teaching western art materials at college for 40 years. But she believes lacquer is the best varnish there is. For 20 years, she has been teaching lacquer painting to anyone that wants to learn the craft.



[Soundbite] KIM MYEONG-HEE(LACQUER CRAFT STUDENT) : "I can get good results only when I empty my mind. This is like taoism training for your mind."



[Soundbite] NAH SEOUNG-SOOK(PROF. EMERITUS, DEPT. OF DESIGN, SEOUL TECH UNIV.) : "I don’t want this heritage to be revered and preserved in a glass box. I don’t want it to be too difficult for beginners to even try. So I’m teaching them how easy it can be."

