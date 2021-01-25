DOCUMENTARY ON YOYO News Today 입력 2021.01.25 (15:08) 수정 2021.01.25 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



A documentary film about five young yoyo performers is making headlines. The film is being praised for its extraordinary portrayal of today's youth.



[Pkg]



​Yoyos have earned these young men trophies at countless domestic and even international competitions. It all began with curiosity.



[Soundbite] "People were applauding us and having fun. That's when I realized how much fun this is."



Mesmerized by yoyos, these young men built a team to perform and grow together.



[Soundbite] "We're Korea's best yoyo performance team "Yoyo Effect.""



They rose to fame not only domestically, but globally, even participating in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world's largest arts festival. Sometimes their dreams clashed with reality, and each of them made different choices. This film is an eight-year account of their extraordinary journey.



[Soundbite] KO DU-HYUN(DIRECTOR) : "I wanted to say that our choices are not wrong. Making a living by doing what you really love is a blessing. But taking a different path can also bring happiness."



Some of these yoyo performers chose to live an ordinary life. Others have started their own yoyo-related business or became professional performers.



[Soundbite] MOON HYUN-WOONG(YOYO PERFORMER) : "It's like being a Joker in a deck of cards. They're aren't many of them, but they are powerful weapons that others don't have."



Like a yoyo, which comes back as much as you push it, the dilemmas we face in life also come and go. The story of these young men who went an extra mile to live up to their passion is the story of courage and adventure.



[Soundbite] YOON JONG-KI(YJYOYO CEO) : "When you're good at something, you should be able to figure out what you really want and withstand outside pressure. If you do nothing, then nothing happens."

