PARK’S SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE CONFIRM News Today 입력 2021.01.26 (15:07) 수정 2021.01.26 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korea's human rights watchdog has announced the results of its probe into the sexual harassment allegations involving the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. The commission has concluded that Park's words and actions did constitute sexual abuse. But it added it's difficult to confirm if Seoul City Hall officials kept silent on the matter or tried to conceal it.



[Pkg]



Six months after the victim's request to investigate the matter, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea has concluded that former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's words and actions did constitute sexual harassment. The commission has acknowledged the authenticity of the allegations that Park sent inappropriate messages and images to the victim late at night and touched her hands and fingernails in the office. The conclusion is based on evidence, such as the digital forensic of the victim's mobile phone, as well as witnesses' testimonies who heard from her personally about Park's actions. Given that the late mayor cannot use his defense rights, the commission thoroughly analyzed the presented evidence and concluded there is every reason to acknowledge that his actions constituted sexual harassment. However, it found it difficult to confirm if Seoul City Hall officials kept silent on the matter or tried to conceal it. But the commission did point out that the mayor's aides' failure to detect sexual harassment committed through power abuse due to their insensitivity was a problem. Women's rights groups supporting the victim urged authorities to prevent secondary damage to the victim so that she can return to normal life, and to punish those responsible.



[Soundbite] KIM JAE-RYON(VICTIM'S ATTORNEY) : "We urge Seoul City to investigate those who leaked the victim's personal information, images and name, and hold them accountable."



The victim issued a statement saying the results of the commission's probe serve as a reminder that society must change, adding that she believed the probe carried out responsibly by a state agency will contribute to a better society.

PARK’S SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE CONFIRM

입력 2021-01-26 15:07:16 수정 2021-01-26 16:46:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korea's human rights watchdog has announced the results of its probe into the sexual harassment allegations involving the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. The commission has concluded that Park's words and actions did constitute sexual abuse. But it added it's difficult to confirm if Seoul City Hall officials kept silent on the matter or tried to conceal it.



[Pkg]



Six months after the victim's request to investigate the matter, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea has concluded that former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's words and actions did constitute sexual harassment. The commission has acknowledged the authenticity of the allegations that Park sent inappropriate messages and images to the victim late at night and touched her hands and fingernails in the office. The conclusion is based on evidence, such as the digital forensic of the victim's mobile phone, as well as witnesses' testimonies who heard from her personally about Park's actions. Given that the late mayor cannot use his defense rights, the commission thoroughly analyzed the presented evidence and concluded there is every reason to acknowledge that his actions constituted sexual harassment. However, it found it difficult to confirm if Seoul City Hall officials kept silent on the matter or tried to conceal it. But the commission did point out that the mayor's aides' failure to detect sexual harassment committed through power abuse due to their insensitivity was a problem. Women's rights groups supporting the victim urged authorities to prevent secondary damage to the victim so that she can return to normal life, and to punish those responsible.



[Soundbite] KIM JAE-RYON(VICTIM'S ATTORNEY) : "We urge Seoul City to investigate those who leaked the victim's personal information, images and name, and hold them accountable."



The victim issued a statement saying the results of the commission's probe serve as a reminder that society must change, adding that she believed the probe carried out responsibly by a state agency will contribute to a better society.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS