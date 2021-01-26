DISPUTE OVER JUSTICE MINISTER’S AWARD News Today 입력 2021.01.26 (15:07) 수정 2021.01.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Heritage of Korean Independence, an organization dedicated to Korean independence activists, has presented Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae with an award named after the prominent Korean independence fighter Choi Jae-hyung. The award comes in recognition of the minister's contribution to returning pro-Japanese properties to the country. However, the memorial association dedicated to the independence fighter blasted the Heritage of Korean Independence for its partisan allegiance.



[Pkg]



Despite fierce protests, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae personally visited the Heritage of Korean Independence to receive the Choi Jae-hyung award. Choi was known for providing financial aid to the prominent Korean independence activist An Jung-geun. The organization gave the award in recognition of the minister's contribution to returning 300 billion wons worth of pro-Japanese assets to the nation.



[Soundbite] CHOO MI-AE(JUSTICE MINISTER) : "I will never forget this warm gesture of support. It will serve as a guiding light for improving myself."



Previous recipients of the award, which was established last year, include the late Democratic Party executive Kim Sang-hyun and former National Assembly Secretary General Yoo Ihn-tae. But the memorial association dedicated to Choi Jae-hyung blasted the Heritage of Korean Independence for using the activist's name to carry out politically biased activities. It also said the organization did not discuss the matter with the activist's descendants or the memorial association.



[Soundbite] MOON YOUNG-SOOK(CHOI JAE-HYUNG MEMORIAL ASSOCIATION) : "Because the award was presented to the most controversial politician of 2021, we are bombarded with phone calls protesting the move. Some of our sponsors are threatening to stop their support."



Heritage of Korean Independence Chairman Kim Won-woong reportedly selected Choo as the award recipient. Usually, the list of nominees for the award is discussed within the organization and approved by the board of directors. But in Choo's case, the award was presented even before the approval of her nomination.



[Soundbite] KIM WON WUNG(CHAIRMAN, HERITAGE OF KOREAN INDEPENDENCE) : "It's not about political affiliation. We choose award recipients based on historical justice."



Kim also sparked controversy last year for calling for the relocation of the graves of pro-Japanese figures.

